Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of Maratha quota stir deceased

He said 42 people had died during the quota stir. The Cabinet also decided that the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) will take over pending redevelopment projects of old and cessed buildings in Mumbai city, said a statement issued by the office of the chief minister.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:16 IST
Maha to pay Rs 10 lakh to kin of Maratha quota stir deceased

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government on Wednesday decided to implement the erstwhile BJP government's decision to pay Rs 10 lakh cash compensation to kin of those who had died during protests for Maratha quota. The Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation will also award employment to kin of such deceased in the state transport corporation.

Urban Development Minister and Sena leader Eknath Shinde told reporters after the weekly Cabinet meeting that CM Uddhav Thackeray had given a go ahead for implementing the old decision. He said 42 people had died during the quota stir.

The Cabinet also decided that the Maharashtra Housing Area and Development Authority (MHADA) will take over pending redevelopment projects of old and cessed buildings in Mumbai city, said a statement issued by the office of the chief minister. It will be mandatory for MHADA to complete the projects within three years after getting the commencement certificate, it said.

The decision is expected to benefit residents of 14,500 cessed buildings. It stated that several projects were left midway by developers who violated NOC terms and also didn't pay rent to tenants, it said.

A high-powered committee headed by principal secretary (housing) will be set up to look into such cases. On October 29, 2016, an eight-member committee of legislators was set up to recommend measures toexpedite redevelopment of cessed buildings.

A bill to amend the MHADA Act will be tabled in the legislature session, the statement said. The cabinet also approved a proposal to reimburse fees of 112 students of 'open' category pursuing dental and medical courses who were forced to migrate to private non-aided colleges from government colleges in the academic year 2019- 2020 due to Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS)reservations.

The cabinet also decided to increase the contingency fund limit by Rs 1,500 crorefrom the fixed amount of Rs 150 crore for implementation of the Mahatma Phule loan waiver scheme, the statement said, adding that an ordinance would be issued soon. The cabinet also decided to increase the monthly stipend of resident doctorsin 18 government medical colleges and three dental colleges by Rs 10,000 in view of round-the- clock duty done by them during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Resident doctors currently get the stipend of Rs 54,000 per month. Due to this decision, the state exchequer will be burdened with additional Rs 29.67 crore, the statement said.

The doctors will be getting Rs 71,247 from this month while dental resident doctors will be paid Rs 55,258 in place of the existingRs 49,648, it said..

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UN rights boss decries crackdown in Belarus, says 6,000 detained

The United Nations human rights chief Michelle Bachelet on Wednesday condemned the use of violence by Belarusian authorities to peaceful protests after President Alexander Lukashenko claimed a landslide victory in Sundays election. Bachelet...

U.S court upholds FCC cap on 5G small cell fees in win for wireless carriers

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld the 2018 decision by the Federal Communications Commission to cap fees for wireless carriers to deploy small cells essential to the adoption of next-generation 5G networks.The 9th Circuit Court of...

Lithuania, Poland, Latvia offer to mediate in Belarus crisis

Lithuania, Poland and Latvia are ready to mediate between the Belarusian government and the opposition after Sundays presidential election prompted bloody street protests, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said on Wednesday.First, Naused...

Gehlot hopes for open discussion during assembly session on state's situiation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hoped that members of the Rajasthan assembly will openly discuss various issues of the state during the upcoming session beginning on August 14He also hoped for the support from the Opposit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020