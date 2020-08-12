Citing Bengaluru arson, Telangana Minister, Police urge social media users to not spread fake news

Telangana Minister and ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao on Wednesday urged social media users to be responsible and not spread any fake news while the state police warned of strict action against offenders in the backdrop of the Bengaluru violence. Rao, son of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, was responding to media reports that the violence broke out in Bengaluru over a provocative social media post.

"Goes to show you how dangerous spreading fake news in social media can be. Request all SM users to be responsible; don't indulge in propaganda & stop spreading fake news. Social media cannot turn into an instrument for anti-social behaviour," he tweeted, tagging a report on the violence. Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in a Bengaluru locality late Tuesday irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator's relative there.

Later, Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy said the 'malicious' social media post has led to 'mindless' violence in Bengaluru resulting in loss of lives and properties and requested the public to partner with police to maintain highest standards of safety and security in the state. Public are requested not to post/circulate any inappropriate content in social media which is likely to adversely affect public order and peace in the society.

Telangana Police are closely watching round-the-clock for unsocial elements circulating such malicious content in social media, he said in a statement. All the Station House Officers and other senior officers have been instructed to register specific cases in every such instance and initiate strong and strict action against such offenders without fail, he added.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar also asked people to be very cautious before posting anything on social media. "We will take very firm legal action for any irresponsible post. We cannot allow under any circumstances our city to get bad name, he tweeted.