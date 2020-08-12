Left Menu
Development News Edition

11 more COVID deaths, 1,213 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Out of the 11 new deaths in the state, three were reported in Jalore, two each in Kota, Pali and Tonk, one each in Dausa and Pratapgarh, the official said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has been recorded at 220 so far followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 53 in Kota, 48 in Bikaner, 35 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 29 Dholpur.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 12-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:41 IST
11 more COVID deaths, 1,213 fresh cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan recorded 11 more deaths due to coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of fatalities in the state to 822, a state health department official said. With 1,213 new cases reported on Wednesday, the total number of people infected with this deadly virus has risen to 56,100 so far, as per government data.  A total of 13,630 patients are under treatment and 39,092 people have been discharged, the official said.  Out of the 11 new deaths in the state, three were reported in Jalore, two each in Kota, Pali and Tonk, one each in Dausa and Pratapgarh, the official said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll from coronavirus infection has been recorded at 220 so far followed by 87 in Jodhpur, 57 in Bharatpur, 55 in Ajmer, 53 in Kota, 48 in Bikaner, 35 each in Nagaur and Pali, 23 in Alwar and 29 Dholpur.  Of the new cases, 193 were reported in Jodhpur, 177 in Dholpur, 121 in Jaipur, 115 in Bikaner, 79 each in Alwar and Kota, 78 in Bundi, 60 in Ajmer, 38 each in Bharatpur and Udaipur, 34 in Jhalawar, 33 in Bhilwara, 28 in Nagaur. There were 26 new cases in Jhunjhunu, 17 in Chittorgarh, 13 each in Dungarpur and Rajsamand, 10 each in Karauli and Sawaimadhopur, nine in Sirohi, eight in Barmer, seven in Baran, six each in Pratapgarh and Tonk, five each in Ganganagar and Sikar, four in Banswara and one new case in Dausa, as per the government data.

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish schools to begin reopening on Sept 21 - education minister

Turkish schools will start to reopen on Sept. 21 in a gradual transition to in-person education, the countrys Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said on Wednesday, delaying the reopening after a rise in coronavirus cases.In a news conference af...

Padres proving they can play in Dodgers' league

For a brief moment last week, it appeared as if the San Diego Padres might not be ready for a 2020 breakthrough after all. Less than seven days later, and following two games at Los Angeles this week, that is not so much the case anymore. T...

10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Ministers Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ...

Syria's Assad says new U.S. sanctions are part of drive to 'choke' Syrians

Syrian President Bashar al Assad said on Wednesday that sweeping new U.S. sanctions amounted to a new stage of economic warfare against his government and were part of long-standing U.S. efforts to choke the living standards of Syrians. In ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020