3 kg hashish seized off Gujarat coast: BSF

Three kilograms of hashish was seized off the coast of Gujarat on Wednesday by the Border Security Force (BSF), officials said. The seizure was made around 8 am by the Bhuj unit of the border guarding force, the BSF officials said.

The packets seized had "Fauzi Fertilisers Corporation, Pakistan (FFC), 46 UREA, SONA BRAND" marked on them, a senior officer said "The contraband was stuffed in three packets weighing 1 kg each and found from Shekharanpir bet near the Sanghi Cement Jetty," he said. Over the last four months, 1,309 packets of hashish weighing 1 kg each have been seized by the BSF, police, Coast Guard and the Navy from Creeks and Jakhau Coast in the region, according to the officials.

All seized hashish packets are of almost similar print and packaging, found scattered along the 58 km coastline around Jakhau, they said. "This has exposed the vulnerability of the Arabian Coast in Gujarat and vigil has been further tightened all along the state's coast and creek area," the official said.

Other security agencies concerned have been informed about the latest seizure, the BSF said.