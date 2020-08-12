10 Maha cops get HM's medal for excellence in investigation

Ten personnel of the Maharashtra Police were awarded with the prestigious Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation for year 2020, an official said on Wednesday. The awardees are, Superintendent of Police Jyoti Kshirsagar, ACPs Shivaji Pawar, Sameer Shaikh, Kisan Gavali, sub divisional police officer Anil Gherdikar, deputy SP Narayan Shirgaonkar, senior inspector Narendra Hiware, inspectors Rajendra Bokade, Uttam Sonawane and Kondiram Popere, the official said.

The medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professionals standards of investigation of crime and to recognise such excellence in investigation by the investigating officers. ACP Shivaji Pawar of Pune police said he was awarded with the medal for his investigation into the Elgar Parishad case.

The case relates to the alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave held at Pune's Shaniwarwada on December 31, 2017, which the police claimed triggered violence near the Koregaon Bhima war memorial near the city the next day.