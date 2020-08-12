Man hangs self in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri

A 30-year-old man allegedly hanged himself inside his house in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday and the deceased has been identified as Nilesh, they said. "Police received information on Tuesday morning regarding the incident. The victim was found hanging inside his house. He was taken to a hospital, where he was declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya said. Police said the deceased's family has alleged that the landlord was asking them to pay the rent due to which he took this step. However, police did not find any suicide note and they are investigating the matter, a senior police officer said, adding that inquest proceedings have been initiated.