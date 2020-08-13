Tonsuring incident: Victim thanks President Kovind for quick response over his letter

A Dalit youth named Prasad, who is a victim in the case of head tonsuring by Sitanagaram police, on Thursday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for responding quickly and handing the matter to an Assistant Secretary of the state government. In a video release, Prasad said "I had sent a mail to the President of India that I am not getting justice and he should see justice is done to me. I am very happy that the President has responded within 24 hours of mail, and appointed Janardan Babu. I am very confident that the officer will come to me and will do justice to me. But Eluru range DIG is trying to divert the issue in a wrong direction. He has imposed the total blame on the police thus diverting the issue. In fact, I am feeling sympathetic for the DIG. In fact, it is Kavala Krishnamurty who had got me tonsured. The cops took me to the Police Station and tonsured my head only when he had filed the case on me. But the SI got suspended as if he only did the tonsuring on his own. But that SI did not know anything. It was hardly two days he had taken the charge of that station. He tonsured me on the word of Kavala Krishnamurty. In general, police need not listen to Kavala Krishnamurty, as he is a local level leader of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). There are much bigger persons in that party who instructed the police and got me tonsured. The DIG kept that all aside, and now he is saying he will take action against me, and he is trying to divert the actual issue. I am suffering because of the DIG's attitude. I am very happy that the President had seven days of time, but responded quickly, i.e., within 24 hours and also appointed a special officer. I thank all those who cooperated me in this regard."

Prasad is a resident of Munikudali village, Sitanagaram Mandal. On July 21 night, Prasad was attacked by a group of people who were mining sand. The victim who alleged that it was illegal and therefore was thwarted by that group. Further, they filed a complained to the police, who in turn took him to Sitanagaram police station. Later, the cops had tonsured him. Prasad alleges that it was the ruling YSRCP leaders who quarrelled with him, they had hit him with a car, complained against him at the police station, and forced the police staff to act violently on him. The police tonsured his head as they were ordered by high-level YSRCP leaders, he alleged.

Eluru range DIG K V Mohan Rao was given charge of the case. Sitanagaram SI and two constables were suspended immediately. A case was filed against them under SC/ST Atrocities Act. However, Prasad alleges that no action is taken against the main accused but the Sub-Inspector who was posted at that station only two days ago is made the scapegoat. Demanding serious action in the case, he wrote a letter to the President of India on August 10. In the letter, he sought permission to join Naxals as he is not getting justice in the present system. Eluru range DIG K V Mohan Rao on August 12 found fault with Prasad's request to join Naxals and said that he will take stern action on such statements if needed.

Meanwhile, the President's Office immediately responded and transferred the petition to Government of Andhra Pradesh on August 11. The President's office ordered A Janardana Babu, Assistant Secretary, General Administration Department of Andhra Pradesh Government to resolve the issue. (ANI)