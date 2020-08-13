Telangana records 1,931 fresh COVID-19 cases on Aug 12, tally reaches 86,475

As many as 1,931 fresh COVID-19 positive cases and 11 deaths were reported in Telangana on August 12, taking the total number of cases to 86,475 in the state.

According to the state health department, the total number of cases includes 63,074 recoveries and 665 deaths so far. At present, 22,736 COVID-19 patients are isolated and being treated.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.