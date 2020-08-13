Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth crores in Mahasamund

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. The accused is a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and is a Grade IV employee at Lokayukta office in Raipur, he said. "The contraband was suspected to have been bought from Rajasthan, as Vaishnav revealed that another person from his native state was involved in smuggling of narcotics.

PTI | Mahasamund | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:30 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:30 IST
C'garh: Man held with brown sugar worth crores in Mahasamund

The police have arrested a 30-year-old man and seized brown sugar worth Rs 1.46 crore in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district, a senior official said on Thursday. Acting on a tip-off, the police on Wednesday nabbed Shankar Lal Vaishnav from Ghodari Chowk on NH-53, Mahasamund superintendent of police Prafull Thakur said.

The police had received information that a man from Raipur was looking to sell the contraband in Mahasamund, he said. While vehicles were being inspected at the check post, the accused, who was on his way to Mahasamund from Raipur on a two-wheeler, tried to flee and was apprehended after a short chase, he said.

The police seized 730 gm of brown sugar, valued at Rs 1.46 crore, an automatic pistol, two magazines, two bullets and an electronic weighing machine from the accused, the official said. The accused is a native of Jodhpur in Rajasthan and is a Grade IV employee at Lokayukta office in Raipur, he said.

"The contraband was suspected to have been bought from Rajasthan, as Vaishnav revealed that another person from his native state was involved in smuggling of narcotics. He has also disclosed that his associate had links with Pakistan," he said. The accused was booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, the official said, the case will be handed over to the state's Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) for further probe.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Zydus Cadila launches generic version of Remdesivir at Rs 2,800 per vial in India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Thursday said it has launched Remdesivir under the brand name Remdac, used for treating patients suffering from severe symptoms of COVID-19, in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 2,800 per 100 mg vial, Remdac is the m...

Raid at Mmabatho Medical Depot uncovers unpaid invoices of 50 companies

A team from the North West Department of Health, led by Administrator Jeanette Hunter, on Wednesday raided offices of the Mmabatho Medical Depot and uncovered unpaid invoices of 50 companies, worth millions.Some of the unpaid invoices datin...

Uganda: Presidential aspirant Henry Tumukunde launches his 2021 presidential bid

Presidential aspirant, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde on Wednesday launched his 2021 presidential bid, according to a news report by The Monitor.Henry Tumukunde, a former national security minister in the East African country, launched his campaign...

Investment by PE/VCs halves to USD 4.1 bn in July: Report

Investments by private equity and venture capital firms in Indian companies halved to USD 4.1 billion in July as compared to the same month a year ago, a report said on Thursday. In June, the investments stood at USD 6.8 billion, consultanc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020