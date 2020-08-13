Left Menu
Development News Edition

My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son

Calling Pranab Mukherjee a fighter, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said the former President of India is slowly responding to medical interventions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:33 IST
My father is and always been a fighter, he is slowly responding to medical interventions: Pranab Mukherjee's son
Former President Pranab Mukherjee (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Calling Pranab Mukherjee a fighter, his son Abhijit Mukherjee on Thursday said the former President of India is slowly responding to medical interventions. In a tweet, Abhijit urged well-wisher to pray for his father's speedy recovery.

"My father is & has always been a fighter! He is slowly responding to medical interventions & all his vital parameters are stable. I urge upon every well-wisher to pray for my father's speedy recovery! We need them," he said in a tweet. Earlier in the day, Abhijit alleged that fake news is being circulated by reputed journalists on social media regarding his father's death.

"My Father Shri Pranab Mukherjee is still alive & haemodynamically stable! Speculations & fake news being circulated by reputed Journalists on social media clearly reflects that Media in India has become a factory of Fake News," Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted. Earlier on Wednesday, the Army Hospital, where the former President has been admitted stated that his health condition continued to remain critical after undergoing emergency surgery for a brain clot and was on a ventilator currently. It said that he was hemodynamically stable.

On August 10, Mukherjee underwent life-saving emergency surgery for the brain clot, following which his health status had worsened. Taking to Twitter, the 84-year-old said on Monday that he had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee had tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

3 Spaniards dead, 1 missing in Swiss canyoning accident

Swiss authorities say three Spanish tourists on a canyoning tour have died and one is missing after a heavy storm. Police in the eastern canton state of St. Gallen said Thursday that the four men were reported missing the previous night.Res...

Apple readies subscription bundles to boost services- Bloomberg News

Apple Inc is readying a series of subscription bundles that will let customers sign in for several of the iPhone makers digital services at a lower monthly price, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The bundles, dubbed Apple One inside the...

Equity indices end marginally lower, Eicher Motors dips 2.3 pc

Equity benchmark indices bounced between gains and losses on Thursday but ended marginally lower due to profit booking in select stocks. The BSE SP Sensex wound up 59 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 38,310 while the Nifty 50 closed 8 point...

NoPaperForms Marks Three Years with ESOP Announcement Worth over USD2 Million

Founder and CEO, Naveen Goyal shared his vision for the company in his 3-minute video clip to employees on the eve of the companys third year of operationsGurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire IndiaIn a recent development, Founder and CEO...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020