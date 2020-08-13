Left Menu
Driver, cleaner die as lorries collide head-on

The mini-lorry was coming to the city from Kerala while the speeding tanker was going in the opposite direction when the mishap occurred, the police said. The driver and the cleaner in the mini-lorry were killed on the spot. The driver of the tanker got injured and was hospitalised, they said.

Two persons died on the spot and another was injured when a mini-lorry collided head-on with a tanker truck on the L and T Bypass Road in the early hours of Thursday, police said. The mini-lorry was coming to the city from Kerala while the speeding tanker was going in the opposite direction when the mishap occurred, the police said.

The driver and the cleaner in the mini-lorry were killed on the spot. The driver of the tanker got injured and was hospitalised, they said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem. Further investigations are on, they added.

