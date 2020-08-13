Left Menu
Govt revives Floriculture center in Srinagar destroyed in 2014 floods

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-08-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:40 IST
A floriculture park revives in Srinagar [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

A floriculture centre situated in Srinagar has been revived with the help of substantial steps taken by the Centre. The nursery got damaged due to floods which had hit the region in 2014. "Nursery is the backbone for the landscaping work because all the initial plant material is prepared here. Because of the floods, several kinds of bulbs, ornamental bushes etc were destroyed. After the floods, the government took substantial steps to build this nursery again. We are also improving the quality of the soil by doing the manoeuvring process," Imran Ahmad, Assistant Floriculture Officer Gardens and Parks while speaking to ANI.

"Before 2014 floods, people use to visit the centre to buy flowers and saplings. The earth filling is now been done. The carnations would be planted too," Farooq Ahmad, Employee. "Roses and other kinds of exotic plants were there in the nursery earlier. Work is underway to revive the same. It will take some time, " said Mushtaq Ahmad, a gardener.

Notably, at present, activities such as the reconstruction of the irrigation system, restoring of electrical services, sorting of seeds are being carried out inside the floriculture centre. Amid coronavirus lockdown, the Central government has given special permission for carrying out agriculture, horticulture and floriculture activities. People working in these areas have been asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing to contain the spread of the virus. (ANI)

