Left Menu
Development News Edition

RITES to provide technical consultancy for Noida heliport

The Noida Authority on Thursday roped in state-run RITES for technical consultancy for the upcoming heliport project in the city, officials said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Noida Authority and RITES for the aviation project to come up in sector 151-A, the officials said.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:39 IST
RITES to provide technical consultancy for Noida heliport

The Noida Authority on Thursday roped in state-run RITES for technical consultancy for the upcoming heliport project in the city, officials said. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Noida Authority and RITES for the aviation project to come up in sector 151-A, the officials said. Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari signed the pact with Rakesh Kapoor, Executive Director (Airports) for RITES, a public sector undertaking under the Ministry of Railways. “This heliport will boost economic and commercial activities in the area. According to the MoU, RITES will be paid Rs 1.70 crore for the technical consultancy. RITES had presented an estimate for the project which was approved by the Noida Authority,” an official statement stated. The approval for the heliport was given by the Noida Authority in its 197th board meeting in January. RITES was cleared as the technical consultant in the next board meeting. According to the authority, the terminal building for the heliport would be spread in a 500 sq metres area and will have a facility for landing 172 helicopters. There will be a facility for the movement of 20 passengers at a time, and space for parking three helicopters, as there would be a facility for maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) too, it added. Notably, a Greenfield international airport is also coming up in nearby Jewar in the same Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh. The Rs 29,560 crore airport is billed to be the biggest in the country upon completion and the first phase work is underway. The Noida Authority said the project has been divided into four phases. The detailed timeline and project cost is yet to be finalised. The first phase would involve inspection of the site, the second phase will have technical feasibility of the project and formulation of the detailed project report (DPR), according to officials. The third phase will have a study on the project's impact on the environment, while transaction advisory would be issued in the fourth phase, they said.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan BJP to move no-confidence motion against Congress govt

The BJP in Rajasthan will move a motion of no confidence against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in the state assembly, leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said. The decision was taken in a BJP legislature party meeting held h...

UPCA president Yadupati Singhania dead

Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association UPCA president Yadupati Singhania died in Singapore on Thursday. He was 67 and is survived by his wife, Kavita.Singhania was battling a prolonged illness for which he was undergoing treatment at a hospital ...

HC junks PIL to include masks, hand sanitizers in list of essential commodities

The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to include masks and hand sanitizers in the list of essential commodities during COVID-19 pandemic and also reduce the GST applicable on them, saying these we...

UK chief negotiator says aiming for Brexit deal in September

Britains assessment is that a Brexit agreement can be reached with the European Union in September, the UK chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday ahead of a round of negotiations with his EU counterpart Michel Barnier next week.As we...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020