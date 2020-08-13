IMD predicts heavy rainfall, thundershowers in Karnataka
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:42 IST
"Rain/thundershowers very likely to occur at most places over coastal Karnataka and north interior Karnataka and at a few places over south interior Karnataka in the next 24 hours," said IMD.
IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for the next 24 hours. As per the warning, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over north interior Karnataka. (ANI)