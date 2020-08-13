Maha: Prime accused arrested in killing of 'matka' king

The police have arrested the main accused in the killing of 'matka' king Jignesh Thakkar, who was gunned down by four men last month in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Thursday. The Thane city police nabbed Dharmesh Shah alias Nannu in Gujarat on Wednesday evening and the accused will be brought to the city, the official said.

Shah had allegedly hatched the conspiracy to kill Thakkar alias Muniya, who was gunned down by four assailants at his office in Kalyan town on July 31, he said. Earlier, the probe team had arrested the prime accused's brother Dhanraj Shah, local drug peddler Amjad Pathan and Jaipal alias Japan, who had shot the victim.