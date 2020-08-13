App launched in Odisha to counter misinformation, COVID stigma

As part of its efforts to counter misinformation campaigns on COVID-19, the Odisha government has launched a mobile application, which would provide necessary details and proper guidance to people to help them combat the disease. The app, developed by the government in collaboration with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), will generate awareness on the pandemic, especially among the younger population, who account for 55.49 per cent of the state's total coronavirus count, a senior official said.

Of the 52,653 COVID-19 cases in Odisha, 29,999 are in the age group of 15 to 40 years, and 15,638 in the age bracket of 41 to 60 years, the official said. "The new app will provide scientific information on COVID-19 in English and Odia. It will help dispel myths and prevent ostracisation of coronavirus patients.

"Videos on safety measures and guidelines to control the spread of the disease, along with other dos and donts, are also available on the app. The self-learning software can be downloaded from Google Play Store," the official said. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on Wednesday said those asymptomatic or with mild symptoms are finding it difficult to undergo home isolation due to the social stigma associated with the viral disease.

"This fear and stigma surrounding COVID-19 must be removed from the minds of the people and communities (at large) so that more and more people can opt for home isolation," the CM had said..