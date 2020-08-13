Maha: Water released from Khadakwasla dam as rains pound Pune
With the catchment areas receiving a good spell of rains, water is being released from the Khadakwasla reservoir, which is filled to its capacity, an official from the irrigation department said on Thursday. Rains have been pummelling Pune and adjoining areas since Thursday morning. "As the Khadakwasla reservoir reached its capacity of 1.97 TMC, 11,704 cusecs water has been released from the dam.
"As the Khadakwasla reservoir reached its capacity of 1.97 TMC, 11,704 cusecs water has been released from the dam. Catchment areas of Warasgaon, Temghar, Panshet and Khadakwasla dams have received a good spell of rains," the official said.
The current collective water storage of all four dams that provide water to Pune city is at 20.04 TMC, which is 68.73 per cent of their total capacity, he said. Meanwhile, due to incessant rainfall in Satara district, water has been released from Veer dam, which has reached its maximum capacity.
