Bengal govt encourages organ donation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said her government encourages organ donation, and has successfully created green corridors multiple times to facilitate transplantation. The CM, on the occasion of Organ Donation Day, also said that she has pledged to donate her eyes.

"Today is Organ Donation Day. #GoWB encourages the donation of organs after death and #Bengal is also one of the few States to have successfully created green corridors for the speedy transfer of organs. I also pledged to donate my eyes many years ago," Banerjee tweeted. Organ Donation Day is observed every year on August 13 to motivate people to be a donor and save lives of others.