Left Menu
Development News Edition

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 18:41 IST
PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

India's COVID-19 case count surpassed the 24 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries surged to over 17 lakh on Thursday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:40pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 1900 829 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 264142 170924 2378 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 2430 1659 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 68999 47209 161 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 94459 62507 484 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1751 1023 26 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 13498 9508 109 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 149460 134318 4167 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 9924 6641 89 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 74390 57393 2715 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 44024 36694 503 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3745 2398 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 26949 19302 509 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 20257 12197 202 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 196494 112633 3510 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 38144 24926 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1811 1274 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 41604 31239 1048 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 548313 381843 18650------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 3982 2231 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1191 547 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 649 343 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3168 1139 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 52653 36479 314 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 6680 3828 102 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 26909 17212 675 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 56708 39270 833 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 930 550 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 320355 261459 5397 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 86475 63074 665 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 6621 4912 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 10886 6687 140 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 140775 88786 2280 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 104326 76120 2203 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2424602 1717154 47408------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 38141 31979 340 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at to 23,96,637 and the death toll at 47,033. The ministry said that 16,95,982 people have so far recovered from the infection.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior Muslim Brotherhood figure dies in prison in Egypt

Essam el-Erian, a senior leader of Egypts Muslim Brotherhood, died in prison in Cairo on Thursday after suffering a heart attack, prison sources, a lawyer and local media said.Erian, 66, had served as deputy leader of the Brotherhoods Freed...

Irish PM sees "landing zone" for Brexit deal after meeting UK's Johnson

Irelands Prime Minister Michel Martin said on Thursday he believes there is a landing zone to reach a post-Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union. Martin, speaking after meeting British Prime Minister Boris John...

Parth is not upset, says Jayant Patil

Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil on Thursday said that young NCP leader Parth Pawar was not unhappy after party chief Sharad Pawar rebuked him for seeking a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death. The NCP chief had said on Wednes...

CM candidate decision at appropriate time: AIADMK leader

The AIADMK top leadership would take a decision on the Chief Ministerial candidate for 2021 assembly elections andannounce itat an appropriate time, partys deputy coordinator K P Munusamy said on Thursday. Speaking after deliberations at th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020