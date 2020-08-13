PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 6:40pm

India's COVID-19 case count surpassed the 24 lakh mark, while the number of recoveries surged to over 17 lakh on Thursday

Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 6:40pm, according to the data provided by various governments

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------Andaman & Nicobar 1900 829 21 ------------------------------------------------------------Andhra Pradesh 264142 170924 2378 ------------------------------------------------------------Arunachal Pradesh 2430 1659 3 ------------------------------------------------------------Assam 68999 47209 161 ------------------------------------------------------------Bihar 94459 62507 484 ------------------------------------------------------------Chandigarh 1751 1023 26 ------------------------------------------------------------Chhattisgarh 13498 9508 109 ------------------------------------------------------------Delhi 149460 134318 4167 ------------------------------------------------------------Goa 9924 6641 89 ------------------------------------------------------------Gujarat 74390 57393 2715 ------------------------------------------------------------Haryana 44024 36694 503 ------------------------------------------------------------Himachal Pradesh 3745 2398 18 ------------------------------------------------------------Jammu & Kashmir 26949 19302 509 ------------------------------------------------------------Jharkhand 20257 12197 202 ------------------------------------------------------------Karnataka 196494 112633 3510 ------------------------------------------------------------Kerala 38144 24926 126 ------------------------------------------------------------Ladakh 1811 1274 9 ------------------------------------------------------------Madhya Pradesh 41604 31239 1048 ------------------------------------------------------------Maharashtra 548313 381843 18650------------------------------------------------------------Manipur 3982 2231 12 ------------------------------------------------------------Meghalaya 1191 547 6 ------------------------------------------------------------Mizoram 649 343 0 ------------------------------------------------------------Nagaland 3168 1139 8 ------------------------------------------------------------Odisha 52653 36479 314 ------------------------------------------------------------Puducherry 6680 3828 102 ------------------------------------------------------------Punjab 26909 17212 675 ------------------------------------------------------------Rajasthan 56708 39270 833 ------------------------------------------------------------Sikkim 930 550 1 ------------------------------------------------------------Tamil Nadu 320355 261459 5397 ------------------------------------------------------------Telangana 86475 63074 665 ------------------------------------------------------------Tripura 6621 4912 44 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttarakhand 10886 6687 140 ------------------------------------------------------------Uttar Pradesh 140775 88786 2280 ------------------------------------------------------------West Bengal 104326 76120 2203 ------------------------------------------------------------Total 2424602 1717154 47408------------------------------------------------------------INCREASE BY 38141 31979 340 ------------------------------------------------------------ In its most recent update, the union health ministry placed the total number of cases at to 23,96,637 and the death toll at 47,033. The ministry said that 16,95,982 people have so far recovered from the infection.