Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches. The Delhi Traffic Police reported an incident of a tree being uprooted near the high court, which led to traffic snarls.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:21 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:21 IST
Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi on Thursday witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Ayanagar weather station recorded 106.9 mm rainfall, the maximum in the city, since Wednesday morning.  The Palam and Ridge weather stations gauged 99.9 mm and 98.2 mm precipitation respectively during the period.  The Safdarjung observatory, which provides representative figures for the city, recorded 83.8 mm rainfall since Wednesday morning, according to the IMD.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy. The mercury slumped to 28.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal.  Vehicles moved bumper to bumper during the morning rush hours as the downpour led to heavy waterlogging at key road stretches.

The Delhi Traffic Police reported an incident of a tree being uprooted near the high court, which led to traffic snarls. Raja Garden and Mayapuri flyovers also witnessed heavy waterlogging. The incessant rains damaged a drain near Khaira village T-point on Dhansa road where metro construction work is going on, the traffic police said.  The affected 200-metre stretch of the road has been closed for traffic.

Civic bodies reported 21 incidents of trees being uprooted and one incident of wall collapse due to the rains. There were no injuries.   Pictures and videos of vehicles and people wading through waist-deep water were widely shared on social media. The downpour also brought down the rain deficiency in the national capital. Till Wednesday evening, the Safdarjung Observatory had recorded 72 per cent less rainfall than normal in August, the lowest in 10 years, according to the IMD.

The shortage reduced to 14 percent by Thursday morning. Overall, Delhi has recorded 7 per cent more rains in the monsoon season so far.

Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said the city witnessed "continuous rains overnight" and more rainfall is expected during the day. "The axis of monsoon remains close to Delhi-NCR. Also, there is a cyclonic circulation over southwest Uttar Pradesh. Southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea and easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal also fed moisture," he said.

Light rains will continue over the next two to three days, Srivastava said. Earlier, the IMD had predicted one or two spells of heavy rains between Tuesday and Thursday.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

UAE confirms agreement for normalising relations with Israel

Abu Dhabis Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed said on Twitter on Thursday that an agreement had been reached that would halt further Israeli annexation of Palestinian territories.During a call with President Trump and Prime Minister Net...

WHO Chief Scientist bats for focus on contact tracing, testing in fight against COVID-19

The battle against COVID-19 was long drawn and the focus should continue on early contact tracing, testing and prevention measures, Chief Scientist of the World Health Organisation WHO, Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday told her, Puducherry Lt...

Kozhikode plane crash: Five-member inquiry panel formed, report expected in 5 months

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board AAIB said on Thursday it has formed a five-member panel to inquire into the circumstances of a plane crash in Keralas Kozhikode airport last week in which 18 people were killed. In a statement, the ...

India's 'special friendship' with Maldives as deep as Indian Ocean waters: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India will continue to support the Maldives in mitigating the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, asserting that their special friendship will always remain as deep as the waters of the In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020