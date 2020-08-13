Left Menu
Maha: Nagpur records 727 new COVID-19 cases; 18 deaths

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:50 IST
At least 727 fresh cases of COVID-19 were detected in Nagpur, taking the tally to 11,709 in the region on Thursday, a district official said. As per the release issued by the district information office, 189 patients were discharged from hospitals and the number of recoveries stood at 5,516.

Apart from this, 18 infected persons died on Thursday, rising the fatalities to 420, of which 294 deaths were from Nagpur and 126 are from rural areas and outside the district. PTI CLS ARU ARU

