Senior PTI journalist in Ranchi found dead

Senior journalist P V Ramanujam, the long time chief of Press Trust of India's Ranchi bureau, was found dead on Thursday at his office-cum-residence here. Ramanujam, 55, is survived by his wife and a son.

Ramanujam served at PTI in various capacities for 35 years in Cuttack, Delhi and Ranchi. The police is investigating the circumstances leading to his death.

According to family sources, Ramanujam's funeral will be held on Friday in Ranchi. Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and Union minister Arjun Munda were among others who condoled the untimely demise of the senior journalist.

"The untimely demise of PV Ramanujam is a great loss to the field of journalism," Soren said in a tweet. "His long experience in journalism used to guide and inspire mediapersons," the chief minister said.

Ramanujam's colleagues at PTI mourned his death and remembered him as a selfless and soft-spoken person who was always willing to help others.