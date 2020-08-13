Left Menu
Development News Edition

SDPI under scanner for Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Home Minister

Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the government was also considering banning SDPI, four of whose members are among the over 140 arrested in connection with the violence on Tuesday night. According to the FIRs lodged by police, hundreds of people attacked police stations armed with dangerous weapons with an intention to kill the personnel and shouted 'kill policemen', don't spare them, finish them' besides setting on fire one station and trying to torch another.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:35 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:19 IST
SDPI under scanner for Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Home Minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The role of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) behind the mob violence in parts of the city has come to light and investigation will go deep into it, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan said the government was also considering banning SDPI, four of whose members are among the over 140 arrested in connection with the violence on Tuesday night.

According to the FIRs lodged by police, hundreds of people attacked police stations armed with dangerous weapons with an intention to kill the personnel and shouted 'kill policemen', don't spare them, finish them' besides setting on fire one station and trying to torch another. The riot-affected areas, where prohibitory orders have been clamped, were now peaceful and a strong contingent of the Rapid Action Force performed a flag march.

As per the information gathered so far and video footage, most importantly the role of SDPI is coming to light. We are collecting more information regarding it, we are investigating deeply in this regard", Bommai told reporters here. SDPI on Wednesday had denied its role in the violence and had blamed police inaction.

Three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage in D J Halli and adjoining areas on Tuesday night over an inflammatory social media post allegedly put out by P Naveen, a relative of Pulakeshi Nagar MLA R Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy. The MLAs residence and a police station at D J Halli were torched by the rioters who also set many police and private vehicles afire, and looted the belongings of the legislator and those of his sister.

The government has termed the violence as a "well-planned act." Police have so far arrested 147 people while many others have been detained for interrogation. They have registered six First Information Reports (FIRs) five pertaining to the riots and one related to the social media post - and said the rioters wanted to kill police personnel and destroy the K G Halli and D J Halli police stations.

According to one of the FIRs, at about 11 pm on Tuesday about 600 to 800 people gathered in front of the KG Halli police station and abused police for not letting them to 'finish' Naveen for his alleged social media post. Abusing police, the vandals called upon their fellow rioters to stab policemen to death.

Then the mob set the vehicles inside the police station on fire and attacked the police station with stones, rods, clubs and petrol-filled bottles, police said in the FIRs. "Despite announcements on loudspeaker that the section 144 of CrPC was in place, the mob did not respond. Tear gas was lobbed but that did not deter the rioters to avoid lathi charge. The mob then tried to set the police station on fire using petrol," the FIRs read.

Police said, Afnan, Muzamil Pasha, Syed Masood, Ayaz, Allah Baksh along with 300 others attacked the police station with an intention to kill policemen with dangerous weapons and raised voices like 'kill policemen', don't spare them, finish them'. Bommai said four people associated with SDPI have been arrested in connection with the violence and an investigation was under way.

"Already, several SDPI office bearers have been arrested. Muzammil Pasha, the SDPI district secretary is the main (person), also Firoz, Afraz Pasha and Shaik Adil, all of them are from SDPI. Their role is completely being investigated and they have been arrested," he added.

"K G Halli and D J Halli are peaceful since yesterday and there have been no untoward incidents, Bommai said. Bommai said through some video footage it has come to light that SDPI workers had come from neighbouring areas of K G Halli and D J Halli and it was being investigated.

"The investigation will look into who are behind the incident, its links with other such incidents in the past. We will go deep into it and will not rest until we break through this conspiracy," he said. Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda said only those who were really guilty of the violence in parts of the city should be punished, and asked Congress and BJP not to indulge in a political blame game on the issue.

Expressing sadness over the attack on the MLAs residence, the JD(S) patriarch also said, the government should take action to get justice for him and give him compensation for the losses. Meanwhile, members of Bajrang Dal and other outfits staged demonstrations here and in Mangaluru protesting against the violence.

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Final exam crucial step in student’s academic career: UGC tells SC

The UGC has told the Supreme Court that final examination is a crucial step in the academic career of a student and the state government cannot say that its July 6 directive, asking universities and colleges to conduct final year examinatio...

'Secret' life of sharks: Study reveals their surprising social networks

Sharks have more complex social lives than previously known, as shown by a study finding that gray reef sharks in the Pacific Ocean cultivate surprising social networks with one another and develop bonds that can endure for years.The resear...

FIR in Sushant Singh Rajput's case politically motivated: Maha govt to SC

Maharashtra government told the Supreme Court on Thursday that registration of the FIR lodged in Patna in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs case was politically motivated and due to extraneous reasons. The state government told the top court that...

Pak fulfilling all its international obligations relating to Jadhav, claims its Army

Pakistan is fulfilling all its international obligations relating to Indian death-row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, the Army claimed on Thursday. Jadhav, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020