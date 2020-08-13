Over 1,000 kg of banned tobacco items seized, 2 held

A total of 1,250 kg of banned tobacco products worth Rs 17 lakh have been seized from ago down and two persons arrested in this connection, police said here on Thursday.

Three cars and one mini-lorry, used for carrying the products, have also been impounded, the police said.

The seizure and arrest have been made based on information given by a person who was apprehended on Wednesday in connection with the haul of 2,600 sachets of gutka' during a vehicle-check, they said.