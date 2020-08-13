Three suicides within 24 hours in UP's Noida

An alcoholic man jumped off a building, while two men allegedly hanged themselves in three separate incidents of suspected suicide within 24 hours here, police said on Thursday. The body of Purushottam Das, 29, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rented accommodation in Sector 66's Mamura area around 9 am Thursday, the police said.

"Das hailed from Mathura district and worked in a private company here," SHO Phase 3 police station Amit Kumar Singh said. In a similar incident, a 24-year-old man, identified as Dinesh, was found dead at his rented residence in Bhangel village, officials said.

"His body was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Wednesday evening. He hailed from Jharkhand," SHO Phase 2 police station Farmood Ali Pundir said. In the third incident, which took place late on Wednesday night in Phase 2 police area, a 26-year-old man jumped off the fourth floor of his landlord's building in an inebriated condition and died, he said.

"The deceased has been identified as Kalicharan. He was a native of Kasganj and lived in a rented accommodation in Naya Gaon in Noida. He was an alcoholic and on Wednesday night he jumped off the terrace of his landlord's building and died," Pundir said. The bodies were taken in police custody and sent for post-mortem in all three cases and further proceedings were being carried out at the local police stations concerned, officials said.