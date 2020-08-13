Left Menu
Development News Edition

Air Chief Marshal visits frontline airbase in Western Air Command

On his arrival, the CAS was received by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the base who briefed him on the readiness and operational status of the lodger units located at the base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:39 IST
Air Chief Marshal visits frontline airbase in Western Air Command
During the day-long visit, the CAS reviewed the operational preparedness of the base and interacted with air warriors serving on the frontlines. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) visited a frontline airbase in Western Air Command on 13 Aug 20. On his arrival, the CAS was received by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the base who briefed him on the readiness and operational status of the lodger units located at the base.

During the day-long visit, the CAS reviewed the operational preparedness of the base and interacted with air warriors serving on the frontlines. The CAS urged the air warriors to maintain the highest standards of readiness. He also appreciated their efforts in preserving IAFs combat potential during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the CAS flew the Mig 21 Bison with the resident squadron.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

AAIB sets up high-level probe panel in connection with Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode

Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau AAIB has set up high-level probe panel in connection with the recent Air India Express plane crash landing in Kozhikode. An order from the AAIB read, Whereas Boeing 737- 800 aircraft VT-AXH, of Ms Air ...

COVID-19: TN govt says no to Ganesha idols in public places

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday said installation and worship of Ganesha idols in public placescannot be allowed in view of the pandemic and advised people to celebrate theVinayaka Chaturthi festival in their homes on August 22. In vi...

Woman posing as cop issuing fake challans for COVID-19 violations held

A 20-year-old woman was arrested from west Delhis Tilak Nagar area for allegedly posing as an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Delhi Police and issuing fake challans for COVID-19-related violations, police said on Thursday. The woman was later id...

Multilayered security arrangements, social distancing norms in place for I-Day

Multilayered security arrangements and a mandatory adherence to social distancing norms are in place for the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the Mughal-era Red Fort this year. A security ring, including NSG snipers, elite SWAT command...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020