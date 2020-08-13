Air Chief Marshal visits frontline airbase in Western Air Command

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria PVSM AVSM VM ADC, Chief of Air Staff (CAS) visited a frontline airbase in Western Air Command on 13 Aug 20. On his arrival, the CAS was received by the Air Officer Commanding (AOC) of the base who briefed him on the readiness and operational status of the lodger units located at the base.

During the day-long visit, the CAS reviewed the operational preparedness of the base and interacted with air warriors serving on the frontlines. The CAS urged the air warriors to maintain the highest standards of readiness. He also appreciated their efforts in preserving IAFs combat potential during the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic.

Earlier in the day, the CAS flew the Mig 21 Bison with the resident squadron.

(With Inputs from PIB)