Septuagenarian pulls 10-tonne truck to motivate youth to quit drugs

After two months' practise, a 75-year-old Nihang, an armed Sikh warrior, pulled a 10-tonne truck using a rope tied to his shoulders to convey a message to youth to stay away from drugs and be healthy.

ANI | Ludhiana (Punjab) | Updated: 13-08-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 20:39 IST
Satnam Singh speaking to ANI in Punjab's Ludhiana on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

After two months' practise, a 75-year-old Nihang, an armed Sikh warrior, pulled a 10-tonne truck using a rope tied to his shoulders to convey a message to youth to stay away from drugs and be healthy. The septuagenarian Satnam Singh told ANI, "When with just two months of practice, I can pull this truck and lift heavy weights with my teeth, then the youth here can do everything. For that, they will have to stay away from drugs."

Singh said, "I am 75 years old and this truck which I have pulled weighs 10 tonnes. I have been practising for for two months." Singh got inspired after watching a viral video of a youth getting intoxicated. After watching it, he felt sad and decided to do something that would inspire youth.

Singh started his practice by pulling 110 kg with his teeth. He then started pulling his car with teeth. Now he ties a rope to the truck and his shoulders and pulls it. "I watched a video of a youth who was taking drugs and I thought our youth are being destroyed by them. So we should do something that will inspire them to take up the task that can benefit them. So I came up with this idea and started my practice. Initially, I started to pull 110 kg weight and then vehicles with my teeth. Now I have pulled a truck by tying a rope to my shoulders to show youth that if I can do this at this age then youngsters too can, and for this they need to quit drugs," Satnam Singh told ANI.

Recently, close to 121 people died after consuming illicit liquor in three districts of Punjab. (ANI)

