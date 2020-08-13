Modi becomes longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin: Jitendra Singh
Narendra Modi has become the longest serving Indian prime minister of non-Congress origin, surpassing the overall tenure of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday. "Today, PM Sh @NarendraModi becomes the 4th longest serving Prime Minister in Indian history! He also becomes the longest serving Indian PM of non-Congress origin. Vajpayee ji served for 2268 days in all his terms combined. Today PM Modi has surpassed that tenure," Singh tweeted.
Singh is Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, all from the Congress, are the three longest serving Indian prime minister in that order.
