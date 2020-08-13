Heavy rains lash parts of Haryana, Punjab

Heavy rains lashed most parts of Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, providing respite to people from the sultry weather conditions. The maximum temperatures dropped by a few notches after heavy rains, which lashed many parts during early hours.

In Haryana, heavy rains led to waterlogging in some low-lying areas, including in Sonipat and Ambala districts. Rains also lashed Panchkula, Gurgaon, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat and Karnal.

The maximum temperature at Ambala settled at 29 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits while Karnal registered a high of 27 degrees Celsius, six below normal, according to the Meteorological (MeT) Department here. Narnaul's maximum settled at 32.4 degrees Celsius, down three notches against normal limits.

In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a high of 34.7 degrees Celsius. Ludhiana registered a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius, two below normal after being lashed by heavy rains while Patiala, which also received rains, recorded a maximum of 30.4 degrees Celsius, down three notches.

Among other places in Punjab which received rains included Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Mohali. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, which was lashed by heavy rains during the night, recorded a maximum of 29.3 degrees Celsius, down three notches. Heavy rains also caused power breakdown at some places in the city.

According to the MeT Department forecast, rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.