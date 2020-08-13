Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSP chief Mayawati's statues installed at Lucknow's Bahujan Samaj Prerna Kendra

Statues of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati have been installed at Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Prerna Kendra in Lucknow.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:18 IST
BSP chief Mayawati's statues installed at Lucknow's Bahujan Samaj Prerna Kendra
Statues of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Statues of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati have been installed at Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Prerna Kendra in Lucknow. The white coloured statues feature former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wearing a kurta along with a bag in hand.

Without referring to the installation of the statues, Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "As is well known that the cleanliness, repair and maintenance of idols which are installed in government, non-government and public places / places in our country do not get full attention and their condition gradually deteriorates again. Becomes something the public does not like at all." "Whereas, in this matter, BSP always pays special attention to the cleanliness, repair and maintenance of idols and fountains etc., not only in government places / sites but also in their private homes / places in this government," she added.

"In this sequence, all this work is going on in the private and non-government, Lucknow Prerna Kendra, which some media is showing wrongly, they must definitely change their casteist mindset, then it will be better," Mayawati tweeted. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Pay Rs 1-cr ex gratia to kin of sanitation workers who died on COVID duty: Delhi Cong to CM

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday staged a protest outside the Delhi secretariat demanding that the Kejriwal government pay Rs 1-crore ex gratia and provide job for kin of sanitation workers who died discharging their duties du...

Iran news agency tied to Revolutionary Guards calls UAE-Israel deal 'shameful'

Irans Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated to the countrys elite Revolutionary Guards, said Thursdays deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates on normalising ties was shameful.Irans clerical leaders have yet to react to the deal....

SoftBank-backed KE Holdings shares surge in New York debut

Shares of SoftBank-backed KE Holdings Inc jumped 75 in their New York debut on Thursday, after the Chinese online real estate broker raised 2.12 billion in its initial public offering that was priced above its earlier target range. Shares o...

Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020