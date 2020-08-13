BSP chief Mayawati's statues installed at Lucknow's Bahujan Samaj Prerna Kendra
Statues of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati have been installed at Bahujan Samaj (BSP) Prerna Kendra in Lucknow. The white coloured statues feature former Uttar Pradesh chief minister wearing a kurta along with a bag in hand.
Without referring to the installation of the statues, Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi), "As is well known that the cleanliness, repair and maintenance of idols which are installed in government, non-government and public places / places in our country do not get full attention and their condition gradually deteriorates again. Becomes something the public does not like at all." "Whereas, in this matter, BSP always pays special attention to the cleanliness, repair and maintenance of idols and fountains etc., not only in government places / sites but also in their private homes / places in this government," she added.
"In this sequence, all this work is going on in the private and non-government, Lucknow Prerna Kendra, which some media is showing wrongly, they must definitely change their casteist mindset, then it will be better," Mayawati tweeted. (ANI)
