45 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's Muzaffarnagar

45 more test COVID-19 positive in UP's MuzaffarnagarPTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:19 IST
Forty-five more people, including five jail inmates and three medical staff, tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on Thursday, taking the number of active cases to 277, officials said According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, 12 more poeple have recovered from the infection, raising the total recoveries in the district to 857.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar district
- Uttar Pradesh
- COVID