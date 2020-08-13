956 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi

A total of 956 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday taking the total count of cases in the national capital to 1,49,460. According to the Delhi government, the total number of cases includes 10,975 active cases, 1,34,318 recovered or discharged or migrated patients and 4,167 deaths.

The government said 6,478 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 8,878 Rapid antigen tests were conducted today while 12,58,095 tests have been done so far. India on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths.

The country's coronavirus count touched 23,96,638 including 6,53,622 active cases, 16,95,982 discharged patients and 47,033 deaths. (ANI)