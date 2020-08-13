Left Menu
Raj Covid count: 11 more deaths, 1,264 infected; fatalities toll 833, total cases 57,414

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of fatalities to 833 and infections to 57,414. A total of 41,819 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state at present is 14,762.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:49 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:49 IST
Rajasthan on Thursday reported 11 more COVID-19 deaths and 1,264 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number of fatalities to 833 and infections to 57,414. Three deaths each were reported from Jaipur and Bharatpur, two each from Udaipur and Ganganagar, and one from Bikaner, the state's daily health bulletin on COVID-19 situation said.

Maximum of the new cases were reported from Kota where 200 persons tested positive for coronavirus infection. Other places from where new cases were reported included Jaipur (157), Jodhpur (133), Sikar (91), Ajmer (80), Bikaner (78), Alwar (73), Bhilwara (59), Udaipur (53), Bharatpur (50), Chittorgarh (40), Pali (34), Barmer (32), Ganganagar (25), Jhalawar (23), Hanumangarh (21), Karauli (21) and Rajsamand (20).

Jalore too reported 14 new cases, while Churu recorded 12, Baran nine, Nagaur eight, Dausa seven, Pratapgarh four, and Sawaimadhopur one case. A total of 41,819 COVID-19 patients have recovered so far and the number of active cases in the state at present is 14,762.

