Convene Assembly session to discuss HP govt's work during pandemic: Leader of Opposition

Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly Mukesh Agnihotri lashed out at the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led government on Thursday for the way it has dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and called for an urgent Assembly session to discuss the issue. Questioning the chief minister's recent visit to Kangra, the Congress leader said the head of the government was preaching about health guidelines to protect oneself from coronavirus but did not practice it himself.

When the Congress protested over it, cases were filed against our party workers, Agnihotri said during a press conference in Dharamshala. The CM and BJP leaders violated rules with many of their leaders, ministers and also personal staff getting infected with the disease, he said.

The Congress leader said the state government's funds were earlier "wasted" in virtual rallies and now it is being used for laying foundation stones. He claimed the BJP is spreading false claims while the truth is that the government has put the people in danger. Agnihotri asked, "Today, hospitals are in bad shape but the government has no idea about this. People are dying due to lack of treatment, who is responsible for it?" The state government should convene a special Assembly session to discuss the implementation of policies during the ongoing pandemic, he urged.