Rajasthan Governor urges people cured of COVID-19 to donate plasma
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward to donate plasma.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:15 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:15 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Thursday urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward to donate plasma.
"Plasma therapy is an effective mode of treatment for COVID-19. I urge all the people in the state, who have defeated corona, to come forward and donate their blood plasma so that COVID patients can get a new life through plasma therapy," Mishra said.
The Governor had last month also urged people who have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma. (ANI)
