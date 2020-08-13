JK highway closed due to landslide in Ramban

The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was closed for traffic on Thursday due to a landslide in Ramban district that left over 300 vehicles stranded, an official said. The 270-km highway, the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, was blocked by a major landslide at Mehaar area, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Highway) Ajay Anand said restoration work has been started to remove the debris and it will be finished by Friday afternoon. He said 300 vehicles were stranded on both sides of Mehaar Ramban landslide and traffic was stopped at Qazigund and Udhampur Chanderkot soon after the highway was blocked.

A lighting system was also installed to carry out restoration works in the night hours, he said.