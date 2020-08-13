Fire at Ghaziabad school, none hurt

A fire broke out at a private school's premises in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad on Thursday night, officials said. However, no one was injured in the fire. The fire occurred around 10 pm at DAV school in Pratap Vihar, under Vijay Nagar police station limits, they said.

"The blaze was controlled in within an hour. There is no casualty. The fire appears to have been triggered by a short circuit," Superintendent of Police (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI. He said the the fire was limited to an office block of the school and three fire tenders were pressed into service immediately.

Damage caused due to the fire was being assessed, he said..