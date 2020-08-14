Heavy rains likely in Mumbai today: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today," IMD said.

Many places in and around Mumbai experienced water-logging due to very heavy rains during the last week. (ANI)