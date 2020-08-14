Heavy rains likely in Mumbai today: IMD
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg on Friday, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:00 IST
"Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg today," IMD said.
Many places in and around Mumbai experienced water-logging due to very heavy rains during the last week. (ANI)
