Ghaziabad school fire controlled, no casualty reported

A fire broke out at a school in Ghaziabad last night that was soon brought under control. There was no report of any casualty.

ANI | Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:37 IST
There was no report of any casualty in the incident. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Speaking to ANI, Manoj, a local said, "The fire broke out at the school at 8:45 pm probably due to short circuit. Around three-four fire brigades reached the spot. Everything is under control."

"It seems the fire engulfed the accounts room, which resulted in some damage," he added. (ANI)

