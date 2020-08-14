Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real Life Heroes: ‘a simple word can mean a lot to a refugee’

After leaving Gaza as a refugee, Shadi Mohammedali decided to dedicate himself to helping others in a similar situation. Today, he is working for an NGO in a Greek camp for asylum seekers, explaining how they can protect themselves from COVID-19.

UN News | Updated: 14-08-2020 20:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:33 IST
Real Life Heroes: ‘a simple word can mean a lot to a refugee’

Now a Health and Risk Communication Officer with the NGO International Rescue Committee (IRC), Mr. Mohammedali spent a year in a camp on Leros Island, run by the UN refugee agency, UNHCR, where he received financial assistance, and learned English, French and Greek.

Mr. Mohammedali shares his story as part of the #RealLifeHeroes campaign, by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), ahead of this year's World Humanitarian Day, on 19 August.

From Gaza to Greece

IRCShadi Mohammedali, a refugee from Gaza, now works for the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Here he is pictured in the Moria Refugee Camp in Greece.

"I left Gaza in November 2018: my life was in danger because of my political beliefs. I just wanted to get to any country in Europe which would respect human rights, and where everyone was treated equally. I just wanted a normal life. That was my dream.

I used my savings to travel by car to Cairo and take a flight to Istanbul. I tried, and failed, to enter Greece by road three times. Finally, I managed to cross the Mediterranean sea and got into the country. I applied for asylum and stayed in the UNHCR camp on Leros Island for almost a year.

I went to an NGO community centre in the town of Lakki, on Leros, to help refugees arriving from war-torn countries prepare for the next steps of their journey. The volunteers there were very helpful and kind. I lived with nine other refugees in a container in the camp, and took IT classes and English competency courses. I passed the English exams, I also learnt French and Greek. During this time, I received financial support from UNHCR until I received my temporary resident permit.

IRCShadi Mohammedali, a refugee from Gaza, now works for the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Here he is pictured in the Moria Refugee Camp in Greece.

Once I received the permit, I worked as a freelance interpreter in the camp to earn a living. One day one of my friends shared a website advertising jobs, and I spotted a post with IRC.

I was inspired to take the job by the volunteers at the NGO. They treated us with respect and without any discrimination. They were more like friends who wanted the best for you. I want to do them same for other refugees. Someone helped me, it is now my turn to pay back.

As someone who was recently in a similar situation, I can understand how they are feeling and, sometimes, it is really hard to hear about their problems, knowing that you cannot do anything but listen.

What I enjoy the most about working in the humanitarian sector is the effect that I can have: I can see the impact of my work, I see it in the eyes of the refugees when they are happy. A simple word can mean a lot to a refugee. That keeps me motivated.

Living in a camp for 11 months has made me appreciate simple things, like breakfast with my family, and hanging out with my friends. I miss my family in Gaza. I can talk to them now, but I feel sad. I don't know when I will see them again."

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Mi Band 5 may launch in India next month; identical product listed on Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-S&P 500 drifts from record levels as retail sales slow

Wall Street was muted on Friday, with the SP 500 slipping from near record highs, as a slowdown in domestic retail sales growth added to worries about a wobbly post-pandemic economic recovery in the absence of a new U.S. fiscal stimulus bil...

Pompeo urges unity on Iran ahead of UN arms embargo vote

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday called for the world to unite around a long-shot American bid to indefinitely extend a United Nations arms embargo on Iran. As members of the UN Security Council voted remotely on a US resolution ...

Cong will contest Dubbak Assembly bypoll in Telangana: PCC chief

The Congress would contest the bypoll to the Dubbak Assembly constituency in Siddipet district as and when it is held, state party chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy said on Friday. The sitting MLA from Dubbak Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy of ruling TRS ...

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally crosses 1,000-mark with record 149 new cases

Sikkims COVID-19 tally crossed the 1,000-mark on Friday with detection of record 149 new cases, an official said. Most of the new cases were reported from the South district were 143 people tested positive, said Pempa T Bhutia, the director...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020