Three govt employees caught accepting bribes in Chhattisgarh

Three Chhattisgarh government employees were arrested by the Anti-Corruption bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting bribes in separate incidents, officials said on Friday. Separate teams of the ACB laid traps in Bilaspur, Surguja and Kondgaon districts after receiving complaints against the three personnel and caught them while accepting bribes in cash on Thursday, said Deputy Inspector General (ACB/Economic Offences Wing) Arif Sheikh.

In Kondagaon, a native of Keshkal had complained that Assistant Director, Khadi Gramodyog, Nitin Bais had demanded a bribe of Rs 30,000 for sanctioning subsidised loan to him under the Pradhan Mantri Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) scheme, he said. After verifying the complaint, a team of ACB Jagdalpur laid a trap and Bais was apprehended as he received the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 as first installment, Sheikh added.

In another case, Vinay Kumar Sinha, a clerk of the water resources department (WRD) in Ambikapur (Surguja), was caught accepting bribe from the son of a retired watchman of his department, he said. The watchman had retired from the WRD Ambikapur in 2015, but had not received his gratuity and pension amount, Sheikh said.

Sinha had demanded Rs 7,000 from his son for processing documents related to post-retirement monetary benefits, he said. The accused had already received Rs 3,000 from the complainant and was caught while taking the next installment of bribe amount, he said.

In the third case, an employee of Nagar Panchayat Bilha (Bilaspur), Aman Paliwal, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a mason for releasing money under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Sheikh said. The three were booked under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he said.