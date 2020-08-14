Uttarakhand: Kumaon Commissioner visits rain-hit areas in Dharchula

After heavy rains caused multiple landslides and raised water levels of rivers in many parts of Uttarakhand, Kumaon Commissioner Arvind Singh Hyanki visited rain-hit areas and took stock of the situation in Dharchula on Thursday. Hyanki, along with other senior officials from all concerned departments, met people of Dharchula at the block auditorium, listened to their grievances and promised that relief will be provided to them on priority.

"The relief package has been provided to the people whose houses are completely damaged and will be provided to anyone who is left behind. We have also arranged for shelters for natural disaster victims, and are ready to provide all the help needed for their rehabilitation," said the Commissioner. He added that most of the restoration works have already been completed and for the rest, we are in talks with the concerned department and the rest of the work will also be completed soon. (ANI)