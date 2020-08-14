Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nurse killed after car hits her scooter on flyover

The incident took place near Kalpana Talkies square in the Sadar area on Thursday, when the nurse, Manjusha Maroti Dalal (36), was on way to her workplace, a private hospital in Panchasheel square, he said. Fearing mob attack, the driver of the SUV fled, abandoning his vehicle at the accident spot.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 14-08-2020 13:31 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 13:31 IST
Nurse killed after car hits her scooter on flyover

A nurse plunged from a flyover ramp and died after her scooter was hit by a rashly-driven SUV here in Maharashtra, a police official said on Friday. The incident took place near Kalpana Talkies square in the Sadar area on Thursday, when the nurse, Manjusha Maroti Dalal (36), was on way to her workplace, a private hospital in Panchasheel square, he said.

Fearing mob attack, the driver of the SUV fled, abandoning his vehicle at the accident spot. The deceased was climbing the ramp of Chhaoni flyover when the speeding car hit her two-wheeler, the police official said.

The impact of the crash was so severe that she was tossed over the sidewall railing of the flyover ramp, he said. Passers-by rushed Dalal to a nearby private hospital where doctors declared her brought' dead, he said.

The police seized the killer vehicle. Eyewitnesses told the police the driver dragged the scooter for nearly 20-25 metres and later fled the spot, leaving behind the SUV.

The Sadar police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Motor Vehicles Act against the SUV driver and launched a search for him, the official added..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Belarusian opposition politician Tsikhanouskaya asks supporters to back vote recount

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday asked supporters to sign an online form demanding a recount of last Sundays presidential election in which she believes she was swindled out of victory. In a video posted o...

UP: Administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University to start in Sep

The administrative work of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University being set up by the Uttar Pradesh government in Lucknow will start from next month, a senior official said on Friday. The state government has made available 50 acres of l...

China air pollution falls 10.8% because of coronavirus slowdown

China saw average concentrations of lung-damaging airborne particles known as PM2.5 fall by 10.8 from January to July as industry slowed because of the coronavirus, data showed on Friday, though levels were still well above WHO recommendati...

Rise in fiscal deficit of central, state govts likely to impact construction sector this yr: IndRa

Even as construction activities in the country have resumed since July, increase in fiscal deficit of central and state governments is likely to impact the sector this financial year, according to India Ratings IndRa. The agency had recentl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020