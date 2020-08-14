Left Menu
UP legislator wanted in extortion case detained in MP

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday detained a Uttar Pradesh MLA who is wanted in connection with an alleged extortion case in the adjoining state, a senior official said.

The Madhya Pradesh police on Friday detained a Uttar Pradesh MLA who is wanted in connection with an alleged extortion case in the adjoining state, a senior official said. Vijay Mishra, the Nishad Party MLA from the Gyanpur seat, was detained at the Tanodia police post near on a request from UPs Bhadohi district police, he said.

We had received a communication from the Bhadohi police seeking help in arresting Mishra, and therefore, we have detained him. "He was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain, Agar Malwa district Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Sagar told reporters.

A case related to extortion was registered against the legislator by the Uttar Pradesh police and he is wanted in that connection, the SP said. After detaining him, we have informed the Bhadohi police about it. Now, we are waiting for communication so that he can be handed over to them as per legal procedures, Sagar said.

To a question, the SP clarified that Mishra has been detained and not arrested by the police here. Further action in the matter will be taken by the Bhadohi police, he added.

