926 Police personnel awarded Medals on occasion of Independence Day

Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 14:29 IST
President’s Police Medals for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 80 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 631 police personnel.   Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

Among the majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 55 are from CRPF, 81 are from J&K police, 23 are from Uttar Pradesh and 16 are from Delhi Police, 14 are from Maharashtra and 12 are from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)

