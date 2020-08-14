926 Police personnel awarded Medals on occasion of Independence Day

A total of 926 Police personnel have been awarded Medals on the occasion of Independence Day, 2020. Police Medals for Gallantry (PMG) have been awarded to 215 police personnel for their conspicuous gallant action. President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service has been awarded to 80 police personnel and Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 631 police personnel.

Among the majority of the 215 Gallantry Awards, 123 personnel are being awarded for their gallant action in Jammu & Kashmir, 29 personnel for their gallant action in Left Wing extremism affected areas and 8 personnel for their gallant action in North-East Region. Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 55 are from CRPF, 81 are from J&K police, 23 are from Uttar Pradesh and 16 are from Delhi Police, 14 are from Maharashtra and 12 are from Jharkhand and the remaining from the other States/UTs and Central Armed Police Forces.

(With Inputs from PIB)