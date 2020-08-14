Mortal remains of 4 TN students who drowned in Russia expected to reach India next week: MoS MEA
The mortal remains of four Indian students who drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd are expected to reach India early next week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. The mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 15:21 IST
The mortal remains of four Indian students who drowned in the Volga river in Russia's Volgograd are expected to reach India early next week, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said on Friday. Four students from Tamil Nadu who were studying at the Volgograd State Medical University drowned in the Volga river on Saturday.
Muraleedharan said he has spoken to the Indian Mission in Russia on the matter. "Heartfelt condolences to the families of the 4 Indian students who died in Volgograd due to drowning. Spoken to our Mission @IndEmbMoscow. The mortal remains are expected to reach India early next week. @PMOIndia @DrSJaishankar @VanathiBJP @VMBJP," he said in a tweet.
ALSO READ
Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep
Hyderabad: Rohingya refugee held for posing as Indian
Robert, White Sox rally past Indians to avoid sweep
Indian officials deny having asked Nepal to prevent Nepalese citizens from visiting Kalapani
Automation industry leader, Armstrong along with Indian Rocket Scientists launched UWe Safe for contactless 3D sanitization