Army recovers cache of arms, ammunition in J-K's Baramulla
The Army recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during a search operation in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesperson said on Friday. The search operation was launched in Trenarian in Dogi Pahad area of the north Kashmir district on Tuesday based on inputs about the presence of a cache of weapons and ammunition in the area, the Army spokesperson said. The cache was recovered on Thursday, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:17 IST
The cache was recovered on Thursday, he said. According to the spokesperson, three pistols with magazines and ammunition, 73 AK rounds, two detonators, 15 grenades and Pakistani currency were recovered during the operation.
