Left Menu
Development News Edition

Limited invitees, no march-past during I-Day celebration in Nagaland

In consonance with the Central government directive to avoid large congregation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nagaland government is set to celebrate Independence Day with limited invitees at the venue, an official bulletin said.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:29 IST
Limited invitees, no march-past during I-Day celebration in Nagaland

In consonance with the Central government directive to avoid large congregation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nagaland government is set to celebrate Independence Day with limited invitees at the venue, an official bulletin said. In order to maintain minimum gathering, attendees would be around 100 as the government has notified that only very senior bureaucrats and a few heads of departments will attend the programme at the main venue, Director of IPR Limawati Ao said.

The event will be held on a smaller scale and the programme will be live-streamed by the Department of Information and Public Relations on digital platforms from 9am, the bulletin said. The government has directed all heads of departments to hoist the National Flag in government offices and institutions at 6am.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present at the main celebration at the Secretariat Plaza here while Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will unfurl the tricolour in Dimapur. No march-past will be held during the celebrations this year, Additional DGP (Law and Order) R P Kikon said.

However, three contingents of the 4th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion, 10th NAP IRB and Nagaland Police Brass Band will be present for the guard of honour. The Home Department has been asked to disinfect and sanitise the venue and ensure social distancing and health safety protocol during the programme.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that Independence Day passes off peacefully in the state..

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Contingents of Air India, IAF, govt officials and security personnel leave for US to collect VVIP aircraft 'Air India One'

By Ashoke Raj Contingents of senior officials of Air India, security officers, and senior government officials have left for United States to accept the delivery of the Special Extra Section Flight SESF or VVIP aircraft Air India One.Top go...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...

Mountain village landslides kill 16 in Nepal, sweep away homes

Landslides triggered by heavy rain swept away dozens of houses and killed at least 16 people in mountainous villages of Nepal on Friday and many people were missing, a home ministry official said.Nepal suffers flash floods and landslides du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020