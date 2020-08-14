Limited invitees, no march-past during I-Day celebration in Nagaland

In consonance with the Central government directive to avoid large congregation in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, the Nagaland government is set to celebrate Independence Day with limited invitees at the venue, an official bulletin said. In order to maintain minimum gathering, attendees would be around 100 as the government has notified that only very senior bureaucrats and a few heads of departments will attend the programme at the main venue, Director of IPR Limawati Ao said.

The event will be held on a smaller scale and the programme will be live-streamed by the Department of Information and Public Relations on digital platforms from 9am, the bulletin said. The government has directed all heads of departments to hoist the National Flag in government offices and institutions at 6am.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio will be present at the main celebration at the Secretariat Plaza here while Deputy Chief Minister Y Patton will unfurl the tricolour in Dimapur. No march-past will be held during the celebrations this year, Additional DGP (Law and Order) R P Kikon said.

However, three contingents of the 4th Nagaland Armed Police Battalion, 10th NAP IRB and Nagaland Police Brass Band will be present for the guard of honour. The Home Department has been asked to disinfect and sanitise the venue and ensure social distancing and health safety protocol during the programme.

Meanwhile, adequate security arrangements have been made to ensure that Independence Day passes off peacefully in the state..