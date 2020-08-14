Left Menu
Thane city shops in non-hotspots can operate on all days: TMC

Shops and business entities, barring malls and some other establishments, will be allowed to reopen outside COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city on all days from August 15, the local civic body has said. At present, there are 39 COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city, civic officials said. Till August 13, Thane district had recorded 1,02,802, COVID-19 cases and 2,925 deaths.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 14-08-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 17:55 IST
Shops and business entities, barring malls and some other establishments, will be allowed to reopen outside COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city on all days from August 15, the local civic body has said. The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), in an order issued on Thursday evening, said the decision has been taken in view of demands from citizens and businessmen to allow normal public activities outside the designated COVID-19 hotspots.

The order, issued by TMC commissioner Vipin Sharma, will be applicable to all establishments barring those falling in designated coronavirus hotspots. It also excludes malls, multiplexes, gymnasiums and swimming pools which will remain shut as per the Maharashtra government direction, the order said.

Shops and business establishments outside coronavirus hotspots can operate between 9 am and 7 pm every day from August 15 under the "Mission Begin Again" of the state government, it said. At present, there are 39 COVID-19 hotspots in Thane city, civic officials said.

Till August 13, Thane district had recorded 1,02,802, COVID-19 cases and 2,925 deaths. The recovery rate of the district was 83.56 per cent and the mortality stood at 2.85 per cent, an official said on Thursday.

