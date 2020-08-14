Bike theft racket busted in Odisha, five held

The Odisha Police on Friday claimed to have busted a motorcycle theft racket with the arrest of five persons in Kendrapara district. Acting on a tip-off, the police personnel conducted search operations in Kendrapara town and seized 25 two- wheelers from their possession, a senior officer said.

"The stolen motorcycles were sold to agents at a cheaper price. An investigation has been initiated," he said. The modus operandi of the gang was to locate a motorcycle that had been parked outside hospitals or in bus stands. They would break the lock of a motorbike and run away with it from the spot, the police officer said.